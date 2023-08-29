Doja Cat’s “Demons” Single Cover Art Is Chilling

It is finally here, the cover artwork is finally upon us! Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album Scarlet seems to be getting closer by the day. Just a short time ago, the R&B megastar shared the title of her next lead single as well as the cover art. The song “Demons” is going to be out on all streaming platforms on Friday, September 1. We were first teased about the release date almost a week ago when Doja posted to her Instagram. Her silhouette revealed her wearing devil horns with the caption reading, “9.1.23 ⏳”

Next, on Twitter, we got another teaser for “Demons” with her sharing some footage from the accompanying music video. It shows Doja in a bathtub from an aerial view with black water and a large, creepy, black hand pulling her head back. Doja’s eyes are rolled back revealing ghostly white eyeballs. If that was not enough to salivate over, her new ink also displays what her new themes for Scarlet will be. She recently got a really cool scythe tattoo that wraps around her entire ear. It is demon time indeed for Doja and her fans.

Doja Cat Channels Her Inner Demon For The Cover: Look

Now that we are just a few days away from more material from the “Say So” songwriter, the cover art is out. Well, it is here and it is blood-curdling, to say the least. At first glance, all you might see is what appears to be a living room of some sort. A comfy chair, mirror, a table with a lamp, that all is normal. But then you scan the photo and you will notice a woman hanging upside down in all black, creepily smiling at you. That woman is Doja Cat fully embracing her new controversial look. The final touch is “Demons” written into the carpet.

What are your thoughts on this single cover art for Doja Cat’s “Demons?” Are you excited for it? Do you think this track will be better than “Paint The Town Red?” We want to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

