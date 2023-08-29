Kanye West & Bianca Censori Seemingly Caught Doing Sexual Act In New Photos

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have truly been everywhere in Italy as of late. Overall, it would appear as though the artist is locked in as he records his brand-new album. Fans are very excited about this prospect, especially since artists like CyHi The Prince, Ty Dolla $ign, and more are all recording with him. Although, this has also been a nice extended vacation for Ye as he hangs out with his new wife Bianca Censori. They have been out and about quite a bit, however, Censori’s outfits have gotten her in trouble with the locals.

Last night, we reported on how Kanye and Bianca were out on a riverboat. What was interesting here is that Ye had his pants down and was exposing his butt. It was a bizarre photo that began going viral on social media. However, that’s not where the obscenity ended. In more new photos that made their way to social media, it appeared as though Censori and Ye were engaged in a sexual act. Moreover, Ye’s butt was still exposed, thus giving credence to the theory.

Read More: Consequence Vouches For Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Arrested In Donald Trump Indictment

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Having A Good Time

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

We cannot post the images here, however, you will be able to find them over at the Via link down below. While Censori seemed a bit embarrassed by the situation, Ye was in his own headspace. Regardless of the paparazzi, there is no doubt that they were having a whole lot of fun during this riverboat ride. Hopefully, they didn’t let some viral images get in the way of all that. Besides, Ye is banned on everything these days, so he is probably none the wiser.

There is never a dull moment in the life of Kanye West. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Britney Spears Posts Topless Video With Kanye West Needle Drop

[Via]