Kanye West Exposes His Rear On A River Boat In Italy With Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are walking around Italy in pretty much anything they please, as much as it’s displeased some folks there. Moreover, their outfit choices have been nothing short of revealing, curious, or downright bizarre. While Bianca in particular has gotten some heavy flack for it from citizens, let’s not forget that Ye is just as provocative with his choices. However, this time, it wasn’t an intentional display on his end, as they took a river taxi in Venice on Monday (August 28). When he tried to sit down on the cruiser, he ended up exposing his entire backside to onlookers for a brief moment.

Of course, pictures of this linked further below fortunately don’t actually show the Chicago artist’s rear, but rather a lot of pixels. Regardless, we’re sure that a lot of people, including Kanye West himself, will probably find some amusement in this. After all, the couple’s outfits range from Kanye trying as hard as he can to cover himself up from head to toe to Bianca Censori wearing as little as possible. As such, this was an ironic little twist and definitely the most humanizing thing we’ve seen happen in regards to their fashion.

Kanye West & His Wife Bianca Censori

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Regardless of what they’re wearing, recent rumors, reports, and social media posts have rekindled primary interest in what they’re doing. According to alleged eyewitnesses, industry sources, potential collaborators, and even NBC News, Kanye West is hard at work on his next album. Sure, rumors like this always follow the 46-year-old around, but it’s starting to feel more and more like a rollout. His promos always start with a lot of rumors and leaks that just keep escalating and getting more and more public. Maybe that will also be the case this time, but it would be strange to do so.

For one, most people still haven’t forgotten of the antisemitic and relationship controversies that caused his public image to plummet. Furthermore, a new album would still ruffle a lot of feathers, especially if its content doesn’t take steps to amend it. We’ll see what else happens in Italy, and if this vacation is just for fun and strange fits, or for something larger. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

