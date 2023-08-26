Kanye West And Bianca Censori Tan In Italy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are continuing their seemingly never-ending Italian vacation. It’s been a pretty wild week for the couple, who are now facing calls of deportation after going out and about in sheer, barely decent bodysuits. Despite Italy’s stereotype as a sexually permissive nation, their outfits were seen as “deeply offensive” to the engrained Catholic roots of the nation. There wasn’t much official traction on these calls but you never go. Italy is an increasingly conservative nation under its new government. While that might align with Kanye politically, that may prove an issue for him.

However, they were back to showing more skin, albeit in a more private setting, soon enough. An intrepid paparazzo caught a snap of the couple relaxing in the back garden of whatever home they were staying in. Kanye could seen shirtless in what looked like swim shorts. Meanwhile, Censori had adopted a sepia bikini and was tanning in the sun on a brown beach towel.

New Kanye Music “Imminent”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Furthermore, additional details have emerged about the rumors that Kanye is currently working on new music. Two sources confirmed the rumor to NBC News. One of the sources claims to have been in the studio and listened to some of the music with Censori. Meanwhile, the second source, who is reportedly “close to Ye” told reporters at NBC that “new music is imminent.” If reports are accurate, it would mark the first release of new music from Kanye since Donda came out last year.

The rumors of new music first came out earlier this month. Fya Man claimed that Kanye has been working on new music all summer. “Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing,” the Chicago producer said. This was in reference to reports that Kanye had been working on music during his birthday party. However, at the time, Fya Man also confirmed that the new project was separate from Donda 2, which will remain unfinished for the time being.

