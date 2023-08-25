Kanye West’s Former Publicist, Trevian Kutti, Gets Mugshot In Trump Case

It seems like Kanye West’s ties to Donald Trump aren’t just through meetings and political theater displays. Moreover, authorities indicted the Chicago artist’s former publicist in connection to the former president’s Fulton County, Georgia case related to election interference. Trevian Kutti also formerly represented R. Kelly in her line of work, which is another curious connection amid this roster of controversial figures. Specifically, she stands accused of impersonating a government official and threatening folks with prison time if they didn’t claim that opponents rigged the election in the state. With this RICO case in mind and all these ties in mind, it’s honestly surprising that the funnel doesn’t run deeper.

Furthermore, Kutti’s mugshot recently surfaced online, in which she puts on a mischievous and almost scary from ear to ear. Online jokes aside, perhaps this case will overlook her ties to Kanye West in a significant way, such as looking at her past employment history and behavior as well as looking at Ye’s own political ties. Still, it’s far too early to tell at this stage. All we know is that there are a lot of people involved in this alleged election scheme, and that’s just one of Trump’s four criminal cases right now.

Kanye West’s Former Publicist’s Mugshot In Trump Indictment

However, Kanye West isn’t the only hip-hop star to have found themselves tied to the Trump Fulton County indictment in some way. The most obvious example is that the same District Attorney moving this case forward, Fani Willis, is pushing the case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL in the area. Not only that, but it turns out that the polarizing politician hired the same lawyer that secured Gunna his plea deal in the YSL trial for this case. It’s a bizarre link, and one that fans have been going wild over on social media.

Of course, Yeezy has his own issues, legal or otherwise, to deal with these days, so maybe this won’t amount to much. After all, it’s unknown just how deep Kutti was in the Trump camp and whether it coincided with Kanye in any way. One thing’s for sure, though: of all the hip-hop links to this indictment, this is certainly the least surprising. Stay logged into HNHH for more big news on the Trump indictment and the latest on Kanye West.

