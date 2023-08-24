Lawyer Who Got Gunna Out Of Prison To Represent Donald Trump

Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in at Fulton County jail today August 24). The former U.S. president is facing 13 felony counts surrounding his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was previously represented by Drew Findling, the “Billion Dollar Lawyer.” He’s worked with the likes of hip hop artists like Gucci Mane, Cardi B, and more. Now, however, the 77-year-old is looking to switch things up. He’s bringing attorney Steve Sadow onto his team, who famously got Gunna out of prison at the end of last year.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.” Incidentally, this isn’t Trump’s only tie to the YSL RICO case. He was indicted on RICO charges by the same DA as Young Thug. The rapper has been behind bars since May of 2022. Gunna is famously accused of “snitching” on the YSL figurehead, making for quite the controversy in the world of hip hop.

Donald Trump Recruits Steve Sadow

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Gunna took a plea deal last December. The rapper maintained his innocence while accepting a guilty verdict on one racketeering charge. He was given a four-year suspended sentence and was ordered to special conditions, like 500 hours of community service, amid his release. The terms of Trump’s surrender are currently unknown, but the former president is not expected to be held.

Trump has maintained his innocence, calling the investigation a “witch hunt.” “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty,” Sadow explains. “Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

