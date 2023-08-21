Gunna Reacts To Lionel Messi Listening To “Fukumean” After Inter Miami Win

Gunna reacted to a viral clip of Lionel Messi celebrating Inter Miami’s latest win over Nashville SC to become Leagues Cup champions while “Fukumean” plays in the background on his Instagram Story. In doing so, he added several trophy emojis over the post.

“They got Messi listening to Gunna in the locker room,” reads a viral tweet featuring the video. Gunna released “Fukumean” on his latest album, A Gift & A Curse. The song has been one of the biggest hits from the project.

Lionel Messi Celebrates Winning Leagues Cup Final

Teammates hold up Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi as they celebrate after winning the Leagues Cup final football match against Nashville SC at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 19, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Messi joined Inter Miami, earlier this year, agreeing to a massive two-and-a-half-year contract that is “worth up to $150 million total from his salary, signing bonus, and equity in the team,” according to Sportico. Messi will also take home a cut of revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming service. He is also expected to exercise his ownership stake in the franchise after he is done playing with the team.

Inter Miami Celebrates To Gunna

They got Messi listening to Gunna 😅 pic.twitter.com/Wrn6DnGCAz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 21, 2023

“Before anything, I want to give thanks to Miami for this reception and the kindness since I arrived to the city,” Messi said in Spanish after joining the team. “To be honest, I’m very emotional and very happy to be here in Miami and to be with you. I’m very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family and to have chosen this project. I don’t have a doubt that we’ll enjoy it and we’ll have a good time and beautiful things will happen.” The MLS season will pick back up, later this month. Inter Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with just five wins. Their fortunes will undoubtedly change with Messi now on the roster.

