a Gift & a Curse has plenty of highlights, and it’s a tracklist that people will most likely be dissecting for the next few weeks. Moreover, a lot of this is owed to the reflections on betrayal, Gunna’s place in the game, and people speaking down on him laced throughout on tracks like, for example, “turned your back.” However, that’s not to say that the YSL affiliate doesn’t bring the bangers to the table, as well. One particular standout that people latched onto (if streaming numbers indicate anything) is “fukumean.” It’s a classic Wunna-style cut that sees the artist fall into a focused and fiery pocket.

As far as the College Park MC’s performance, his flow on here plays to his strengths, and it’s one he’s proven to rock with each song. Furthermore, his easy switch-ups between measured lines and faster rhymes make each stanza more enjoyable to experience. Lyrically, his focus is more hedonistic this time around: the fame, the money, the girls, and his unrivaled status in the streets and in the game. To be fair, if Gunna didn’t go deeper on these themes on other tracks, some lines here might seem tone-deaf considering the conversation around his snitching allegations. But regardless, he gives listeners a reason to perk their ears up with catchy vocalizations and a killer beat.

Gunna Asks “fukumean” On a Gift & a Curse

On that note, the production takes advantage of a quintessential Gunna combo: flute melodies with some lightly plucked strings and piano with some added group ad-libs that give the song its title. Ultimately, the deep bass hits, shifting hi-hat patterns, and sharp snare turn this peaceful sonic pallet into a heater. It’s a good thing that, despite all the focus on the 30-year-old’s more meaningful content, he reached a balance between the personal and the effortlessly listenable on this album. You can find a Gift & a Curse on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

Quotable Lyrics

I let her run through a million, I rock with her really, let’s fuck on a billion

I’ma get down to the gritty, then fuck up the city, the home of the villains

Ecstasy, wonderful feelin’

Smoke out the pound when I’m chillin’

Trappin’, I made me a killin’

Look, I got everybody wishin’

