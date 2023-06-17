Gunna’s latest album a Gift & a Curse is easily one of the most anticipated and immediately talked-about rap projects of the year so far in the mainstream. Not only is the College Park MC beloved for his musical output over the years, but his plea deal in the YSL RICO case after months in jail caused a large debate around his status and whether he could be labeled a “snitch.” It’s something that will unfortunately follow him around in his career for the foreseeable future. However, with this new set of tracks, he takes a big step towards reclaiming an elevated status in the game. Some of that had to do with his response to that conversation, but much of it comes thanks to the effective songwriting, layered production, and compelling narratives on tracks like “turned your back.”

First, the instrumental here is among the most dynamic and detailed that the 30-year-old has tapped in quite some time. The track opens with a muffled and brooding set of percussion that’s eventually replaced by cleaner drums led by a sharp snare and subtle hi-hats. In terms the melodies and harmonic elements of “turned your backs,” Gunna employs a lot of techniques to convey the atmosphere. Whether it’s mournful guitars, harmonized and ethereal background vocals, plucked strings, soft piano, or haunting synth pads, there’s a lot to chew on here. For those critical of his typical sound, this may be a welcome display of sonic depth.

Gunna Stuns On “turned your back”

Then there’s the “Banking On Me” rhymer’s performance, which is similarly versatile. A harmonized chorus lands on a somber melody, complemented by more tuneful flows throughout his verses. Still, he speaks on topics of betrayal, disloyalty, and disappointment with a resigned focus and almost tender vocal approach. It’s not unlike anything he’s done before, and will be right in many’s comfort zone. Still, this joins the ranks of “back to the moon” as a serious highlight on a Gift & a Curse, albeit for very different reasons. Check the album out on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable bars down below. Let us know what you think of the project down in the comments below. Also, for the latest news and updates on Gunna, stay logged into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Look at these dudes crossin’ they fingers, hopin’ that I fall

I paid my dues, looked out for n***as that was supposed to ball

I realized I didn’t read between the lines, oh

And I ain’t blind, had to open up my eyes and see it all

