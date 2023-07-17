Lionel Messi has made his way stateside, and Inter Miami fans couldn’t be happier. The mercurial futbol superstar was recently announced as the latest signing for an MLS team that has a total of three American players. Messi got his grand introduction on Sunday, July 16th, despite the thunderstorm that tried to rain on his parade. He and the team were met by hundreds of screaming fans who waited in the downpour to see him shake hands with team owner David Beckham and other Inter Miami leaders before showing off a pink number 10 jersey.

The celebration of the signing was, in fact, delayed for two hours, according to TMZ Sports. DRV PINK Stadium waited patiently to bear witness to Lionel Messi. The Argentinian joked to the crowd, “Tonight, we’re doing this Miami-style in the rain. This is holy water!” He signed for almost $150 million to come to America and play in the MLS, a soccer league that’s decidedly a step down from other leagues in Europe and South America.

Why Lionel Messi Came To The United States

Messi made the move for many reasons. For one, the financial commitment Inter Miami gave him: he will make $150 million as he enters his late thirties. For another, the competition should be lighter. After winning the World Cup in December 2022, Lionel Messi has been looking to go somewhere new. He had been with Paris Saint Germain before. His deal with the club was over, with Lionel Messi deciding not to opt into a third-year option.

The move has drawn a small bit of criticism from soccer fans. Some have compared Lionel Messi going to Inter Miami to LeBron James joining the Shanghai Sharks. While Messi plans to continue playing for the Argentinian national team, it seems as if his European club team days are over. However, he is very grateful for the Inter Miami fans, saying to them, “Truthfully, I’m very excited, very happy to be here in Miami and be with you. I’m eager to start training and to compete. I come here with the same desire to compete, desire to win, and help the club to continue to grow.”

