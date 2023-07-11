Gunna saw a lot of success with his new album a Gift & a Curse, one of hip-hop’s standout releases of the year so far. Not only did it add to the YSL affiliate’s narrative after taking a plea deal in the label’s RICO case, but it also contains plenty of bangers as well. Moreover, one of these is “fukumean,” which quickly became a fan favorite off the project for its engaging beat and wavy flows. In fact, it seems like it’s only going up, because in the three weeks or so since the album’s release, it reached its highest commercial peak so far. Furthermore, the track became the rapper’s first solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, placing at number eight.

Of course, it’s not hard to see why this track is rising up the streaming and sales ranks out of all the others. When looking at a Gift & a Curse‘s tracklist, this is one of the few cuts that exists largely outside of the trial’s context. In addition, it’s one of the more exciting and stank-face-inducing performances and instrumentals on the album. As such, it reminds fans of the old Gunna in the best way while still fitting well with the more somber and lyrically focused songs.

Gunna’s “fukumean” Garners Him A Milestone Achievement

Even the music video and a viral interaction with its producer Dunk Rock garnered some attention online. Unfortunately for Gunna, all the project’s success and hot tracks come with a larger-than-life asterisk for many hip-hop listeners out there. His continued presumed beef with artists about his plea deal took center stage with this release, including former collaborators like Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Still, we don’t know where things are at with Young Thug, which is probably the most burning and important question that fans want answered.

Regardless, hits like “fukumean,” no matter your take on them, suggest that his career is here to stay. In the three weeks since a Gift & a Curse dropped, discussion around the drama of his situation mostly died down. Hopefully that means that all parties involved can just get back to their lives and focus on more important issues. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

