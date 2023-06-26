Gunna’s new album a Gift & a Curse dropped last week and while it wasn’t as successful as some of his previous works it still performed well. The record sold 83k in its first week which was good enough for #3 on the Billboard 200. He also charted 11 of the record’s 15 songs in the Hot 100. Three of those tracks landed in the top 50 and one even debuted inside the top 20. Compared to the numbers that most other rappers do those are impressive. Gunna thought so too and took to his Instagram story to thank fans.

In the video, Gunna posted many of the record’s accomplishments are listed. It was the number-one hip-hop album in the US during its first week. It also had the highest streaming debut of any album to come out the same week. Interestingly, it’s also the biggest first week for a rap album with no features since 2021. Underneath the video, Gunna keeps it brief with his caption. “Thanks to My Fans ILY” the text underneath the video reads.

Gunna Thanks Fans For Streaming His Album

Some fans felt like a Gift & a Curse underperformed since it was his lowest-selling major release yet. Others were quick to point out that the album’s lack of promotion and singles certainly hampered its commercial potential. Some even went as far as to say the album exceeded expectations given the circumstances. Of course, those circumstances also include Gunna’s recent brush with allegedly snitching as a part of his plea deal in the YSL Rico case. He’s been publicly criticized by former collaborators like Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Last week Gunna’s label mate Young Thug released his new album Business Is Business. Young Thug is still in the midst of his own trial and mentions snitches directly in a lyric on the new album. Since it came out fans have been debating whether or not it’s a shot aimed at Gunna. What do you think of Gunna’s new video thanking his fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

