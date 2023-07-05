A clip of Gunna first meeting producer Dunk Rock is circulating the internet. In the clip, the producer is seen holding up a cardboard sign while he waits outside of Gunna’s recording studio. Gunna pulls up to Dunk Rock in his car, chatting with him briefly. Dunk Rock tells him that he produced the melody of his 2020 Wunna track, “COOLER THAN A B*TCH” featuring Roddy Ricch alongside Tre Pounds.

Dunk Rock has now gone on to produce the rapper’s a Gift & a Curse song “fukumean,” the top performing track of the record. Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the clip. Some users called the clip “motivational,” while others noted that it’s unfortunate he had to go to those lengths to be recognized. Today (July 5), Gunna dropped a new accompanying music video for “fukumean.” In the video, he’s seen partying with several women on a yacht, smoking weed, and rolling in cash. Despite ongoing drama, he appears to be doing well based on the new music video.

Dunk Rock Holds A Sign Outside Gunna’s Studio

The artist’s recently-released album has been successful so far, selling 83k in its first week. 11 of the album’s songs also landed in the Billboard Hot 100, leading to chatter about the album being a potential contender for Album Of The Year. Gunna recently took to social media to thank his fans for supporting the new LP.

a Gift & a Curse was also released amid allegations that Gunna “snitched” on Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial. The controversy has been discussed by several of Gunna’s peers, including Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, and more. Many of his previous collaborators have also labeled Gunna a “rat.” Fans looked forward to gaining some insight on the allegations when Young Thug recently dropped his new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, from prison. The release of Young Thug’s album also started a debate on which artist has the better LP.

