Gunna has dropped off a new music video for his track “fukumean.” The song is the best-performing track from his newly-released album, a Gift & a Curse. He released the album last month, and it’s been doing well despite recent drama. The LP sold 83K in its first week, with 11 songs landing in the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper has been facing intense backlash amid allegations that he “snitched” on Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial. Several of his peers have weighed in, dubbing Gunna a “rat.” Lil Durk, Lil Baby, YSL Mondo, Boosie Badazz, and more have all dissed him, but he seems to have risen above. In his most recent music video, Gunna is seen living his best life.

“fukumean” Music Video

In the new video, Gunna appears to be living the dream. He smokes blunts while surrounded by women, rolls in a bed full of money, and more. The “fukumean” music video also features glitchy, ’90s VHS-inspired effects. At the end of last month, a clip of the rapper celebrating his success on the yacht circulated, with countless social media users chiming in. Several claim that the lifestyle he showcases appears to be much more comfortable than prison, and that they would “snitch” too if they were Gunna.

Young Thug also just recently dropped a new album from prison, titled BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. He released the LP at the end of last month, and it had social media users debating which of the two rappers had a better album. Despite a lack of promotion for Gunna’s album, it’s performed well and has gotten fairly positive reviews. He recently took to social media to tell fans he loves them and to thank them for streaming the new LP. Young Thug’s new album sold 89K in its first week, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Both albums have been hot topics due to buzz surrounding the RICO trial, and drama involving Gunna’s “snitch” allegations. It appears as though listeners have each chosen a side and stuck to it.

