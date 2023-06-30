Ever since Gunna’s release from jail, various pictures floated around the Internet of the rapper before he finally dropped a new project. With these pictures, fans were blown away by his weight loss, and each little hint as to his current state got them excited for a new album. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, he released a Gift & a Curse to commercial success and fan acclaim, just as he started to pop out more in public at events like NBA games. Still, the hype around the College Park MC follows him wherever he goes, and fans always want to know what he’s up to. Moreover, a new picture recently surfaced online of him shirtless at the beach, looking at the waves with a peaceful expression on his face.

A lot of ink spilled over Gunna’s next moves: whether he’d drop a new album, under which label it would be, and so on. Now that we have his new album as context, it’s pretty clear that the 30-year-old is here to stay. After all, he carried 15 tracks on his back with no features, and still ended up selling quite well in his first week. That being said, his status when it comes to his peers in the rap game is still up in the air, even if fans have mostly turned around on him.

On one hand, a lot of people really enjoyed a Gift & a Curse within the industry, with people such as Joe Budden giving it props. However, his supposed beef with rappers like Lil Durk and Lil Baby leaves his career future as far as collaborations quite uncertain. He recently unfollowed both of them on Instagram, giving further context to their subliminal disses. It’s a shame because Gunna is one of the leaders of the new generation, and his team-ups with his fellow new gen leaders made for very special tracks.

Meanwhile, all of this discussion mostly came from fans and social media users who couldn’t be farther from his plea deal. As such, time will probably paint a different picture when it comes to this issue than what we see today. Most importantly, the artist is enjoying himself amid a lot of these questions and contentions. For more news and the latest updates on Gunna, check back in with HNHH.

