Gunna was spotted partying alongside women on a yacht in a video circulating on social media, this week, following the release of his former YSL associate Young Thug’s new album, Business Is Business. On the track, “Jonesboro,” Thug references one of his “homies” snitching on him.

When DJ Akademiks shared the new clip of Gunna on Instagram, plenty of fans came to his defense. “Imagine missing out this lifestyle to be in prison with bunch of guys.” one user wrote. Another added, “He was suppose to stay in jail over this shit? I’d snitch too.” Gunna’s song, “fukumean,” plays in the background as a woman dances near the rapper.

Read More: Gunna Seemingly Addresses Snitch Allegations In New Snippet

Gunna With Young Thug

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young. Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young. Thug’s new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Not every response was so positive. One fan commented: “Why do snitches get out and automatically get filmed around girls and money like that’s going to make us forget or some.” As for Young Thug’s diss toward Gunna, he rapped, “Y’all n****s just a bunch of d*kes, fucking n****s/N****s told and he was my homie/I can’t miss him/Ain’t nobody feel him.”

Despite getting out of prison on a plea deal, Gunna has repeatedly claimed he didn’t snitch on Thug or any other members of YSL. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said said in a statement after his release. “My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

Gunna Celebrates On A Yacht

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

In addition to Thug dropping his new album, Business is Business, Gunna also put out a project, earlier this month. On A Gift & A Curse, Gunna claims that he didn’t snitch on any of his friends.

Read More: Young Thug Versus Gunna: Which Album Is Better? Twitter Debates

[Via]