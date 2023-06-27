In the wake of Gunna’s reported snitching many beefs, or supposed beefs have sparked up. One way that fans have pledged their allegiances and tried to keep score is by comparing the various artist’s new projects. Earlier this year Lil Durk dropped his new album Almost Healed. The record went on to have the biggest debut for a rap album in 2023. Two weeks ago Gunna dropped his own new album a Gift & a Curse which just debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. Just over the past weekend Young Thug dropped his album Business Is Business while still in police custody.

Many fans had their own thoughts on which album was the best, including Joe Budden. “They can’t trick me with their little rap conditioning and rap ideologies, f*ck outta here. That Gunna shit sound good,” Budden said. The “trick” seems to be referring to many fans claiming Gunna’s music is bad or that they won’t listen to it simply because he took a plea deal in the ongoing YSL RICO case. Joe Budden went even further saying that Gunna had the best album of the trio. “It’s better than all of them with no features and no Metro Boomin, with no help and no support. He did it!”

Joe Budden Weighs In On Gunna’s Album

This isn’t the only beef Joe Budden has weighed into recently. On an episode of his podcast featuring Jim Jones, the rapper called out Clipse’s rappers Pusha T and No Malice. The beef originally dates back to Jones claiming that Pusha T didn’t belong on a recent list of the Top 50 Rappers of all time. Pusha T escalated the conflict with lyrics directed at Jones from a song he debuted during Pharrell’s recent Louis Vuitton fashion show.

In a recent video Gunna posted to his Instagram story he thanked fans for the success of his new album. The video highlighted the record’s streaming numbers and chart debuts. It also pointed out that Gunna had the highest first-week sales for an album with no features since 2021. What do you think of Joe Budden’s take on Gunna’s new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

