Jim Jones further attacked Pusha T and No Malice while calling into the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Amid their ongoing feud, Jones recently expanded his war of words from just Pusha T, to both members of the Clipse duo. Despite personal attacks from both sides, Jones says everything is “all fun and games” and “a true display of wordery.”

“Who’s gonna spin the block for him? Is Pharrell gonna spin the block for him? Is Malice gonna say a prayer? Who’s gonna spin the block for him?” Capo asked. “I’m talking about musically, too. I ain’t talking about thug shit — we already know I can do that. Who he got that’s gon’ spin the block for him? Malice is a preacher who works at Walmart.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Rapper Jim Jones performs live on stage at the Apollo Theater on August 5, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

From there, he addressed Pusha T directly: “That n***a’s a worker. He’s still not a boss. He still has to answer to everybody in his circle.” He further clarified that the conflict is “a rap battle” not “rap beef.” He explained: “This is about pure music and styling, and he don’t got it. You always wanted to be a New York n***a; you from VA, the suburbs.”

The feud between Pusha T and Jim Jones began when the Dipset rapper argued that Pusha shouldn’t have been on Billboard‘s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. He explained himself during an interview on the Rap Caviar Podcast in April. “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jones said at the time.

Jim Jones Calls Into “The Joe Budden Podcast”

📞Jim Jones calls the JBP to discuss Pusha T diss pic.twitter.com/XL4W9pqReF — BILLY (@BILLYhavs) June 26, 2023

Pusha eventually responded with a Clipse song that debuted at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show. A few days later, Jones responded with a diss track of his own.

