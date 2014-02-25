Known for being the brother of Pusha T and a member of Clipse, No Malice is one of the more intriguing artists in the hip-hop industry. He grew up in Virginia Beach and in 2001 he and his brother formed the group Jarvis. Upon meeting Pharrell, the brothers agreed to have The Neptunes handle their production for their Clipse debut album “Exclusive Audio Footage” in 2007. They first gained mainstream attention with their second album – what Clipse is best known for – “Lord Willin’” in 2002. The album, produced by The Neptunes, featured hit singles including “Grindin’” and “Ma, I Don’t Love Her”. In total, Clipse has released four studio albums and several mixtapes. As a solo artist, No Malice has released just one project, a 2013 studio album called “Hear Ye Him”.

Over the course of his career, both with Clipse and as a solo artist, No Malice has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including Ab-Liva, Fam-Lay, Pusha T, DJ Khalil, Chad Hugo, Faith Evans, Kelis, Pharrell, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, Styles P, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Sean Paul, Kardinal Offishall, Slim Thug, Yo Gotti, Kanye West, Keri Hilson, Cam’ron, Justin Timberlake, E-40, Fat Joe, and several others.

In 2014, No Malice shot down rumors that a new Clipse album was in the works. In terms of upcoming music, he has yet to announce plans for another project, but expect something from No Malice sometime soon, and hope that Clipse decides to reunite for another album.