album
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO": A Look At All Of The FeaturesWe take a look at all the features on Kid Cudi's INSANO album and break down how everyone did with their contributions. By Paul Barnes
- MusicNicki Minaj Addresses Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Bar, Ranks Her Own AlbumsThe 41-year-old's answers to both of these questions may surprise you, especially considering the people that she told them to.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2023From Veeze to Kelly Moonstone to groutherapy. and many more, we couldn't be happier about being proven wrong about these gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Claims Kanye West Sought Inspiration From Him For "808s & Heartbreak"According to Jeezy, Kanye West was looking to attract more "street" listeners.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicConway The Machine Gives Kudos To Drake For "8am In Charlotte"Conway sees the work Drake and Conductor Williams are putting in. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSZA Reflects On Grandmother's Passing In Response To Grammy NominationsSZA says she's "overwhelmed" by her nine Grammy nominations.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesLil Peep Rereleases "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2" With The OG VersionLil Peep's mother expressed her happiness about being able to get this out to her son's fans. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJack Harlow Hints At "New Era" & New Album While Promoting New Single"Lovin On Me" comes out tonight at midnight, and in his thankful message to fans, the Kentucky MC hinted at a larger project to come.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Surprises Fans With Early Album Release: "11:11" Coming On 11/10Fans are in for an early treat!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWhat Is Westside Gunn's Best-Selling Album?The latest Westside Gunn album is doing numbers. By Paul Barnes
- NumbersWhat Is ASAP Rocky's Best-Selling Album?ASAP Rocky delivers with each album but this one remains his most successful to date. By Paul Barnes
- MusicOffset "Set It Off": First ImpressionOffset returns with a sophomore album that showcases him utilizing a variety of flows, features and beats to tell his tale. By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Names His Favorite Albums Of 2023Two albums in particular stood out to Cenat.By Ben Mock
- MusicYung Miami Opens Up About "City On Lock" Album: "It Just Makes Me Depressed"Yung Miami lets it all out. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGunna's Album "a Gift & a Curse" Certified GoldWith hits like "fukumean" being some of the year's biggest, it's no surprise that the College Park MC's comeback album struck... well, you know.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRod Wave's First-Week Sale Projections For "Nostalgia" Are ImpressiveRod Wave might outperform some of hip-hop's and R&B's biggest releases this year.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicOffset Shares New Album Art For Upcoming Project "Set It Off"Offset continues to tease his upcoming album "Set It Off."By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesVic Mensa Shares Sophomore Album "Victor"The highly-anticipated album boasts 18 tracks.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNoname Says She Feels "Free" After Alienating Some Fans Following "Sundial" AlbumNoname says she's still grateful for the fans she's lost in recent months.By Cole Blake
- MusicJim Jones Addresses Dipset Reunion Album & What It Would Take To HappenCapo has a specific vision of what a potential new project from the New York crew would look like- and who would have to pay the bills.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" First Week Sales Are Here, Marks His Third No. 1 Album"MELTDOWN" with Drake landed at number three on the song charts, whereas the Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes-assisted "FE!N" was number five.By Gabriel Bras Nevares