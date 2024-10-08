Tyler, The Creator Throws Around A Different Career Aspiration Due To "Annoying" Album Demands

It's always hard to tell whether or not he's being serious.

There's no doubt that after the release of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and the subsequent deluxe, The Estate Sale, fans have been wanting a new Tyler, The Creator project. It's highly arguable that it's his best body of work and it's for sure one of the strongest LPs of the 2020's decade. But since it hit platforms in 2021, the outspoken multi-talent has been sticking to performances and interviews. Tyler is extremely passionate about his craft and the genre overall, but he's made it known that he finds his fans annoying and weird.

He expressed those sentiments in an interview with Maverick Carter saying how they feel like they deserve to know everything. So, it's no surprise that he's doing more of the same on social media. According to HipHopDX, collaborator Steve Lacy shared a post to IG with the caption, "album this album that what happen to hello?" This is something that Creator clearly resonated with, because he got in the comments to share Lacy's feelings. "I feel you s*** is annoying," he began. "Especially when I never said out my mouth an album was coming." i wanna be an actress lmfao

Tyler, The Creator Wants To Be On The Silver Screen

However, what some are reading into is the fact that he threw around the idea of switching careers. "I wanna be an actress lmfao." This could all be just a joke or he's saying that to enhance how much these constant demands for music can get under his skin. But with Tyler making his film debut in Marty Supreme, an A24 production about the pro ping pong player, it does raise our eyebrows a bit. Tyler has done some voice acting in the past for popular cartoon shows too, so it's not totally out of the realm of possibility that he takes a different path.