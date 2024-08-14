Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Hackers & Over-Obsessive Fans For Being "F***ing Weirdos"

Tyler is too funny.

Tyler, The Creator keeping it real in any scenario is Grade A content. In this case, the California multi-genre superstar is speaking on the hacking community at large, as well as fans who feel they are entitled to know everything. This is one of many discussions that him and Maverick Carter have in their brand-new interview. You can find it on the YouTube channel SpringHill, which is a media company ran by Carter and LeBron James. The show is called Mavericks with Mav Carter and he interviews tons of influential figures across all sorts of industries. Their sit-down was teased online yesterday with a sub one-minute clip of him going off the new generation of rappers and how they don't value being a true musician.

As we mentioned, the segment we are focusing on here is about internet culture and how fans want to be as connected as possible to the celebrity. As you could probably guess, Tyler, The Creator is not a huge fan of this societal shift. "Because you like a song, or because you like a movie, that gives you permission to be a f***in’ weirdo?”. That is just one of many hilarious but real quotes from the IGOR MC. This topic came to light through Carter asking him about a time when he said making music is tiring. If you know his personality, Tyler doesn't mean that 100 percent seriously. However, because of how many "kids hack everything".

Tyler, The Creator Is Funny But Real At The Same Time

"They wanna know who your sister is, and like what you ate for dinner, like mind your f***ing business, go the f*** outside and listen to the damn art or the music. Like mmm". Later he adds, "Because of the internet, people don't know personal boundaries no more and its normalized and everyone thinks this s*** is cute, it's like 'we don't know each other'". Overall, he feels that fans getting the music isn't enough anymore. Instead, they are "showing up to doorsteps... hacking this... [and] following n****s' moms home because [they] like a song". There are sure to be more clip worthy quotes from Tyler, so be sure to stick around for more soon.