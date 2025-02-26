Tyler The Creator Hilariously Roasts Fans For Asking "Weird" Questions

Tyler The Creator has always been blunt, which is especially true when it comes to the topic of his fans.

Tyler The Creator propensity for saying whatever he wants made noise before his music did. He's become one of the most respected artists of his generation, but there was a time where he was more known for his chaotic interviews and performances. Tyler The Creator has seemingly struck the ideal balance these days. That said, he will absolutely torch someone for asking what he feels is a strange or intrusive question. The rapper made this crystal clear via Twitter on Monday night.

Tyler The Creator is in the midst of his CHROMAKOPIA tour. He's enjoying himself, and giving stellar performances each night. Something he doesn't enjoy, though, is being badgered about his personal life by fans. Yo when you see me don't be asking questions like 'whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going,'" he tweeted. Tyler clarified that he does not want to share that information. Especially with people he doesn't know. "Like n**ga I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird a*s questions," he added. "Say hi blah blah and keep it moving so I can finish my walk lol."

Does Tyler The Creator Like His Fans?

This is nothing new for Tyler The Creator. The rapper has been criticizing fan behavior for most of his career. He wrote the 2013 song "Colossus" about an amusement park interaction with a fan who was a bit too obsessed with him. He also laid into intrusive fans during a 2024 appearance on the Mavericks podcast. "These kids hack everything. They wanna know who your sister is, what you ate for dinner…mind your f*ckin' business." Tyler blames the internet for breaking down the boundaries between an artist and their fans. He loves fans for enjoying his music, but ultimately wants the relationship to end there.

"Go the f*ck outside and listen to the damn art or the music," the rapper told Maverick Carter. "Because of the internet, people don’t know personal boundaries anymore, and it’s normalized…It's like 'we don't know each other.'" Tyler The Creator's frustrations make perfect sense within the context of his album, CHROMAKOPIA. Multiple songs on the album see him contend with fame, and his struggle to exist in a more conventional sense while making popular music. Fans have been warned.

