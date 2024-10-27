Tyler The Creator Seemingly Doubles Down On ian Criticism In New "CHROMAKOPIA" Snippet

Tyler's never been one to mince words.

Tyler The Creator is dropping his new album CHROMAKOPIA in less than 24 hours, and he's still giving fans more material to hype them up even further. His latest is a snippet (or perhaps a full track? We'll see...) titled "THOUGHT I WAS DEAD," where he seems to make reference to his comments earlier this year about white rappers mocking hip-hop culture. "White boys mocking this s**t, and y'all mad at me? Y'all can suck my d**k," the Hawthorne native rapped on the cut. Many fans online interpreted this criticism in a Maverick Carter interview as shots towards ian, although Tyler never named him. As such, this is still a pretty speculative narrative.

"This white kid, regular Caucasian man, and he's, like, mocking Future and Gucci Mane. Like... rap music," Tyler, The Creator told Maverick Carter earlier this year. "And people are like, 'This s**t hard.' [...] This is, like... weird. Something about it don't even sit well with me in comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or Eminem, who didn't seem like they was mocking it. They had a genuine love for it, and they were still big."

While ian's manager took this as a criticism of his client specifically, there's still plausible deniability, even though the Internet already put two and two together and are running with this narrative. Still, neither Tyler, The Creator nor ian himself have clarified this outright, so maybe he's talking about someone else or it's not deep enough to really make a fuss over. Also, it's curious that this is on what seems to be a CHROMAKOPIA song, as we don't know when it was recorded or if this really responds to the Maverick Carter interview backlash.