Mike Dean Accuses Tyler, The Creator Of Writing “Racist Sh*t”

Black Music Action Coalition Second Annual Music In Action Awards Gala
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tyler, The Creator speaks onstage during the Black Music Action Coalition Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Music Action Coalition )
Mike Dean is not feeling Tyler, The Creator's new track.

Tyler, The Creator is preparing to unleash his new album Chromakopia tomorrow at 6 a.m. EST. His fans are more eager than ever to hear what he has up his sleeve, but it doesn't look like everyone is impressed so far. Yesterday, Tyler dropped what appears to be a snippet of a new song titled "Thought I Was Dead." It arrived alongside a cinematic self-directed music video and sparked an unenthusiastic reaction from Mike Dean.

White boys mockin’ this sh*t and y’all mad at me? Y’all can suck my d*ck / Pull up old tweets, pull up old t-shirts, all that, I moonwalk over that b*tch,” he raps in the song. Many theorize that the fiery lyrics were Tyler's way of doubling down on his rumored criticism of ian. This is unconfirmed, but nonetheless, they've been circulating online since. Mike Dean caught wind of them recently, making it clear that he's not a fan. "Racist sh*t,” he commented on a post about them yesterday.

Mike Dean Slams Tyler, The Creator's Lyrics

Tyler, the Creator shared his rumored critique of ian during an interview with Maverick Carter earlier this year. "This white kid, regular Caucasian man, and he's, like, mocking Future and Gucci Mane. Like... rap music," he said. "And people are like, 'This s**t hard.' [...] This is, like... weird. Something about it don't even sit well with me in comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or Eminem, who didn't seem like they was mocking it. They had a genuine love for it, and they were still big." At the time, ian's manager Bu Thiam fired back. "I never thought I'd see the day where you become old and hate on the youth," he responded.

What do you think of Mike Dean calling Tyler, The Creator's new song lyrics racist? How are you liking his new track, "Thought I Was Dead"? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album Chromakopia when it drops tomorrow? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
