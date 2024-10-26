Tyler, The Creator Stays Noided On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares59 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
What other hip-hop drops did you love this week?

October's almost over, and we're lucky we got some great hip-hop to close the month out on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounded up the best of the best drops this week. Kicking things off is Tyler, The Creator with his lead CHROMAKOPIA single, "Noid." With a raw Zamrock sample, a creative beat switch, and a jam-packed journey of musical embellishments, fans can't wait to hear this on tour alongside Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Speaking of the Los Angeles duo, they also dropped a song this week titled "RökKOut." Their laidback chemistry fits really well with a peppy drum beat and some amazing bass and synth lines.

As for other new songs on Fire Emoji this week, The Alchemist and ScHoolboy Q enlisted Freddie Gibbs for "Ferraris In The Rain Part 2." The Big Boss Rabbit does a great job of riding Uncle Al's original beat and adds some new life to the already solid cut. Wiz Khalifa also joins the list, building up Kush + Orange Juice 2 hype with the woozy new record "Hide It" with Don Toliver. If you're looking for something a bit more gritty, look no further than Gucci Mane and Sexyy Red's slow-burning but hard-hitting collab, "You Don't Love Me."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Unleashes New “CHROMAKOPIA” Teaser & Confuses Fans With Cryptic Hint

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

For the fans of more soulful hip-hop out there, Aminé recently fulfilled that hunger with a new two-pack, "Passenger Princess / Adam." The former of those features Smino and sees them lust for a woman in their lives with some unsurprisingly impressive flow displays. Moving onto new projects on Fire Emoji, Hunxho recently unveiled his latest project, Thank God. It's a nice balance of more melancholy street fare such as "Hot Boy" featuring Lil Durk and more boisterous and brash trap bangers.

In addition, we have some deluxe editions to talk about this week: G Herbo's Big Swerv 2.0 and Megan Thee Stallion's MEGAN: ACT II. If you want a taster for both, we'd recommend the passionate "Ball" with Meek Mill for the former and the smooth "Bigger In Texas" for the latter. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest hip-hop releases around the clock.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Her Adoration For Houston Rap Culture With "Bigger In Texas" Visual

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...