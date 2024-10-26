Tyler, The Creator Stays Noided On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

What other hip-hop drops did you love this week?

October's almost over, and we're lucky we got some great hip-hop to close the month out on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounded up the best of the best drops this week. Kicking things off is Tyler, The Creator with his lead CHROMAKOPIA single, "Noid." With a raw Zamrock sample, a creative beat switch, and a jam-packed journey of musical embellishments, fans can't wait to hear this on tour alongside Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Speaking of the Los Angeles duo, they also dropped a song this week titled "RökKOut." Their laidback chemistry fits really well with a peppy drum beat and some amazing bass and synth lines.

As for other new songs on Fire Emoji this week, The Alchemist and ScHoolboy Q enlisted Freddie Gibbs for "Ferraris In The Rain Part 2." The Big Boss Rabbit does a great job of riding Uncle Al's original beat and adds some new life to the already solid cut. Wiz Khalifa also joins the list, building up Kush + Orange Juice 2 hype with the woozy new record "Hide It" with Don Toliver. If you're looking for something a bit more gritty, look no further than Gucci Mane and Sexyy Red's slow-burning but hard-hitting collab, "You Don't Love Me."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

For the fans of more soulful hip-hop out there, Aminé recently fulfilled that hunger with a new two-pack, "Passenger Princess / Adam." The former of those features Smino and sees them lust for a woman in their lives with some unsurprisingly impressive flow displays. Moving onto new projects on Fire Emoji, Hunxho recently unveiled his latest project, Thank God. It's a nice balance of more melancholy street fare such as "Hot Boy" featuring Lil Durk and more boisterous and brash trap bangers.