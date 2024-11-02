Tyler, The Creator Finds His Way Home On Our Stacked New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

So many huge releases this week... Which one was your favorite?

Halloween is over, and hip-hop gave us one of its most stacked release weeks all year. As such, we rounded up the best of the best on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, and there's one artist who blew the game up at the top of the week. Tyler, The Creator dropped CHROMAKOPIA, his new album with very little lead-up but a powerful one nonetheless. It helps that it's full of not just some of his most personal material ever, but also some of his hardest and most fun bangers across his career. If you haven't already been bumping cuts like "Rah Tah Tah" and "Sticky" with GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne, give it a shot to electrify your day.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we have other hot new projects to talk about that fans have been waiting on for a long time. Freddie Gibbs finally returned with his new album You Only Die 1nce, and cuts like "Brick Fees" display why he's one of the coldest rappers in the game. Also, Lil Uzi Vert went wild and unfiltered on Eternal Atake 2, and we'd recommend the energetic "Light Year (Practice)" as a solid taster. Finally, Westside Gunn actually dropped two projects this week, but the main event is Still Praying, on which "Free Shots" with DJ Drama and Conway The Machine is a particularly gritty highlight.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, Fire Emoji also contains the week's hottest singles, including the "SOUTH OF FRANCE" remix with Future and Travis Scott. It was the version that fans originally wanted to hear on MIXTAPE PLUTO, so it's great to have the wavy collab in our possession. In addition, JID and Ab-Soul joined forces for a menacing, lyrically dense, and wholly fitting collab, "Crazier." The drums on here focus up the bars and add a welcome sense of suspense that both MCs don't always tap into, but handle with skill.