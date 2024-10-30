Denzel Curry Does Waka Flocka's Classic Justice With "Still In The Paint" Featuring Lazer Dim 700 & Bktherula

Hardest beat of the year... we think so!

Anytime Denzel Curry drops an album, it's pretty much a guarantee that it's going to be a contender for best of that year. 2024 is no different as the Florida rapper revived his King Of The Mischievous South series over a decade later with Vol. 2. It was instead billed as an album, but it didn't lose the nostalgic mixtape qualities of the original. From front to back, Zeltron put together banger after banger and did so with paying homage to the Memphis sound he's done such a great job with over the years. It felt elevated somehow compared to his previous efforts and it remains in rotation for us since its release in July.

However, he isn't done with this era just yet, even though it's already great. But knowing how talented he is, he's one of those MC's who manages to outdo himself. Denzel Curry has done just that and then some on his new single "STILL IN THE PAINT." It's the lead-off track for the deluxe KOTMS V2, which is going to be just referred to as King Of The Mischievous South. It will arrive on November 15 and will include three extra tracks plus "STILL IN THE PAINT."

If the title sounds familiar, that's because Curry is sampling Waka Flocka's magnum opus, "Hard in Da Paint." Charlie Heat cleans up the mixing and it sounds absolutely bonkers. Waka must be proud of the results, especially since he makes cameos in the song's music video. The energy is contagious thanks to LAZER DIM 700 and Bktherula understanding the assignment. It may be the best pure banger of the year and it's going to be on repeat for a while.

"Still In The Paint" - Denzel Curry, Lazer Dim 700, & Bktherula

Quotable Lyrics: