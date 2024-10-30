Denzel Curry Does Waka Flocka's Classic Justice With "Still In The Paint" Featuring Lazer Dim 700 & Bktherula

BYZachary Horvath106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
denzel curry still in the paintdenzel curry still in the paint
Hardest beat of the year... we think so!

Anytime Denzel Curry drops an album, it's pretty much a guarantee that it's going to be a contender for best of that year. 2024 is no different as the Florida rapper revived his King Of The Mischievous South series over a decade later with Vol. 2. It was instead billed as an album, but it didn't lose the nostalgic mixtape qualities of the original. From front to back, Zeltron put together banger after banger and did so with paying homage to the Memphis sound he's done such a great job with over the years. It felt elevated somehow compared to his previous efforts and it remains in rotation for us since its release in July.

However, he isn't done with this era just yet, even though it's already great. But knowing how talented he is, he's one of those MC's who manages to outdo himself. Denzel Curry has done just that and then some on his new single "STILL IN THE PAINT." It's the lead-off track for the deluxe KOTMS V2, which is going to be just referred to as King Of The Mischievous South. It will arrive on November 15 and will include three extra tracks plus "STILL IN THE PAINT."

If the title sounds familiar, that's because Curry is sampling Waka Flocka's magnum opus, "Hard in Da Paint." Charlie Heat cleans up the mixing and it sounds absolutely bonkers. Waka must be proud of the results, especially since he makes cameos in the song's music video. The energy is contagious thanks to LAZER DIM 700 and Bktherula understanding the assignment. It may be the best pure banger of the year and it's going to be on repeat for a while.

Read More: GloRilla Alludes That Her And Megan Thee Stallion Are Working On A Collab Album

"Still In The Paint" - Denzel Curry, Lazer Dim 700, & Bktherula

Quotable Lyrics:

Charlie just threw me some heat, I’mma send it up
'Zel gotta finish them, then you'll be finished
I'm feelin' like Druski, I'm standin' on business
ULTRAGROUND terminator, put you on a ventilator
Talkin' to you player-haters, what the f*** is up
All of my n****s be known to get bucked

Read More: Ola Runt Responds To Playboi Carti's 2020 Diss After Prison Release

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...