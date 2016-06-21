When Kanye West respects someone enough to put your name on the title of one of his album cuts, the world pays attention. When New Jersey’s own Charlie Heat, signed to Very G.O.O.D. Beats, made his own version of Kanye’s Soundcloud cut “Facts,” Yeezy fucked with it so hard he made it the official version on The Life Of Pablo, titling it “Facts (Charlie Heat Version).” And heat it was, with the entire world simultaneously googling who this Charlie Heat fella was. A 26-year-old producer who used to play in his high school drum line, it’s been reported that Lil Uzi Vert put Yeezy on to Charlie Heat, and the rest is history. For our viewers just tuning in, Heat’s impressive production discography includes work for Pusha T, Travis Scott, Ye’s “All Day,” and four cuts off of Madonna’s latest LP Rebel Heart. Expect more versions, expect more heat.