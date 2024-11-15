Denzel Curry Drops Complete "KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH" Album

It was worth the wait.

Denzel Curry has been chipping away at the KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH title for quite a while. He dropped a mixtape with the title in 2012, then an album in 2024. It still wasn't enough. Curry opted to record a few bonus tracks, rearrange the tracklist, and drop the complete version of the album on Friday. It was well worth the wait. KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH encompasses every facet of the Denzel Curry experience. It showcases the rapper's aggression, his commercial sensibility, and his consistently stellar lyricism at every turn.

It's not easy to make a lyrical album that knocks, but Denzel Curry does that exact thing here. The rapper pays homage to the Waka Flocka Flame hit "Hard In da Paint" with "STILL IN THE PAINT." He adds to the blistering instrumental, and trades bars with the likes of LAZER DIM 700 and Bktherula. It's an obvious tip of the cap to the music Denzel Curry grew up listening to, and he manages to put a fresh spin on it. The other bonus tracks features less notable samples, but they are of equal quality. "ANOTHA LATE NIGHT" is a nocturnal meditation on sex and love. "P.O.P.," meanwhile, is a smooth riding anthem with additional bars from Sauce Walka and Key Nyata. It might be the best song on here, even if it's subtleness will lead to it being buried.

Denzel Curry Improves On His Previous Version

KOTMS (featuring Kingpin Skinny Pimp) ULTRA SHXT (featuring Key Nyata) SEE IT (featuring Maxo Kream) HOT ONE (featuring TiaCorrine & A$AP Ferg) ACT A DAMN FOOL (featuring Duke Deuce & Slim Guerilla) BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE (featuring That Mexican OT) HEADCRACK INTERLUDE (featuring Kingpin Skinny Pimp) G'Z UP (featuring 2 Chainz & Mike Dimes) LUNATIC INTERLUDE (featuring Kingpin Skinny Pimp) SKED (featuring Kenny Mason & Project Pat) GOT ME GEEKED COLE PIMP (featuring Ty Dolla $ign Juicy J) P.O.P. (featuring Sauce Walka & Key Nyata) ANOTHER LATE NITE (featuring 454) WISHLIST (featuring Armani White) HIT THE FLOOR (featuring Ski Mask the Slump God) STILL HARD IN THE PAINT (featuring LAZER DIM 700 & Bktherula) HOODLUMZ (featuring PlayThatBoiZay & A$AP Rocky) KOTMS II OUTRO (featuring Kingpin Skinny Pimp)