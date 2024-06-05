Denzel Curry Announces "King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2:" What We Know

New Denzel Curry is officially on the way.

Denzel Curry has officially announced his new album, King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, alongside the release of a new single, "Hot One." This highly anticipated sequel revisits the sound that initially propelled Curry into the spotlight. With the release of "Hot One," it promises to deliver the same intensity and creativity fans have come to expect. With a mix of nostalgic homage and fresh innovation, Curry is set to redefine his musical landscape once again.

On The Radar Debut

In conjunction with the announcement of the project, Curry has released the FNZ and SkipOnDaBeat-produced single “Hot One,” featuring TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg. Curry debuted the track earlier this week during his “Mischievous Cypher” on On The Radar, alongside Ferg and Tia. The collaboration with Ferg is particularly notable, given their shared history and the creative exchange between A$AP Mob and Raider Klan in their early days.

“Hot One”

“Hot One” is a long-awaited collaboration between Curry and Ferg. The two have been pivotal forces in hip-hop in the last decade. However, the addition of TiaCorine serves as a co-sign for one of the most promising new artists. The track blends their unique styles, creating a breakout hit that captures the energy of summer. There's no doubt that it sets the tone for the forthcoming album.

A Sequel To A Groundbreaking Project

https://soundcloud.com/denzelcurryph/sets/king-of-the-mischievious-south?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 sees Curry return to the roots of his career. The first installment, performed under his Raven Miyagi persona—a name given by Raider Klan founder SpaceGhostPurrp—was a pivotal moment in Curry’s early days. Now, Curry adopts his Big Ultra persona, an evolved and more confident version of Raven Miyagi. It reflects the success and growth he has experienced over the past decade.

Curry has been actively building anticipation for King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. Recently, during a visit to New York City, he stopped by The Lot Radio and teased new material on his "Mischievous Radio" show with DJ Dylan Ali. Additionally, Curry engaged with fans on Instagram, revealing the project’s features and re-releasing the original King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 1 on SoundCloud, setting the stage for the upcoming sequel.

Honoring Southern Musical Heritage

Creating King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 has been on Curry’s bucketlist. Earlier attempts at the project evolved into other significant works, such as his 2016 album "Imperial" and 2020's 3LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. It wasn’t until Curry ceased forcing the creation of Volume 2 that the songs began to emerge organically, culminating in the project now ready for release.

The sound of King Of The Mischievous South Volume 2 pays tribute to the rich musical traditions of the South, from Memphis to Houston to Curry's native South Florida. The project features a stellar lineup of artists whose styles are deeply rooted in the Southern legacy. Contributors include Key Nyata, Juicy J, Project Pat, Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT, Mike Dimes, TiaCorine, 2 Chainz, Kenny Mason, Ski Mask The Slump God, PlayThatBoiZay, A$AP Ferg, and A$AP Rocky.

The Fun & Mastery Of Denzel Curry