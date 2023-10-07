Denzel Curry Continues Hot Streak Of Bangers With “WOO” Featuring PlayThatBoiZay And Chief Pound

Carol City, Florida rapper and writer Denzel Curry is back with another hard-hitting single. This head-bashing and trunk-knocking track features two other Florida natives. PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound bring uncontrollable energy to create "WOO." This is the fourth offering for Denzel's upcoming album. However, we have no information on the release date or name of the project yet.

Genius does have a possible title for it, 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED, but it does not seem to be confirmed yet. What has been interesting about these releases from Denzel is that they have been turned into two-packs. The first solo single we heard from this year was "BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ" with Juicy J. That became combined with another track "ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE," featuring ICECOLDBISHOP.

Read More: Kanye West Files 26 Trademarks For “YEWS”: Report

Listen To "WOO" From Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay, And Chief Pound

The same thing happens with "WOO." Before this came out, we heard Curry team up with Kenny Mason on "SKED." Now, this is a two-pack with these two tracks put together. With all of these recent releases, it seems Zel is turning back to the more aggressive and trap-like sounds we came accustomed to older listens. Imperial, ZUU, and 32 Zel are some examples of this. Hopefully, we get to hear that type of album again soon, because "WOO" is another fun track.

What are your initial thoughts on Denzel Curry's brand new song with PlayThatBoiZay and Cheif Pound, "WOO?" Is this the best track out of the three singles that have come out? When do you think Denzel's album will be coming out? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Denzel Curry, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, who let this f****r in the front door?

Steppin' with much effort, who you think I'm finna stunt though?

Nobody bite me, back on the side of the scene it get ugly

Homie gon' say that s*** gracefully, don't play with me

He comin' at you like Chucky

Stayed in the cut like Cudi, ain't your friend, lil' buddy

Read More: Lil Wayne’s “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” First Week Sales Revealed