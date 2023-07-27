Denzel Curry Taps Juicy J For New Single “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ”

Just a few days after releasing the music video for a new song called “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ,” Denzel Curry has returned with the song’s full version. Curry teased the song last week in the video and promised fans throughout the week that the final version of the song will contain a feature. Now that version has arrived and the feature Curry recruited is none other than Juicy J. The pair have collaborated twice before, first on a remix of Curry’s song “Ultimate.” Curry also joined Wiz Khalifa on Juicy J’s 2017 song “Too Many.”

“BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” is the first official new song Denzel Curry has released this year. It followed his Live At Electric Lady EP of live material recorded earlier this year. The tracklist included live performances of songs like “Walkin,” “Angels,” and “X-Wing” from Curry’s new album last year. That album Melt My Eyez See You Future contained features from Robert Glasper, Buzzy Lee, Saul Williams, Bridget Perez, T-Pain, 6LACK, RIco Nasty, JID, Jasiah, Kitty Ca$h, Powers Pleasant, Karriem Riggins, and Slowthai. Later in 2022, the album got a deluxe edition which contains a new song featuring Zacari and a number of “Cold Blooded Soul” versions of songs from the album.

Denzel Curry Brings The Heat

Last month Denzel Curry teased a new album with JPEGMAFIA coming soon. Peggy just released a new collaborative album with fellow underground rapper Danny Brown. The project Scaring The Hoes became a massive critical darling and a follow-up has been teased online since. After JPEGMAFIA teased that it would be another collaborative project, Curry quickly chimed in starting fan speculation.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get him hit, slit the world without sayin’ a single word

He claim he a rider, now that n*gga ride in a hearse

Stupid n*gga tried to play me dirty, now he in the dirt

His homies ain’t gon’ do sh*t but go put his name up in a verse