Denzel Curry Returns With Explosive New Track, “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ”

Denzel Curry is back with a vengeance, and it’s a warm welcome all around for one of the best artists in rap today. Moreover, he just dropped a music video directed by Omar Jones for his new single, “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ.” Apparently, this track will be part of a rerelease of his 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT project, although that hopefully drops in full later this year. In the music video, the Miami MC rides around the city, shows off his skills at a house party, and comes through with some measured but nonetheless menacing energy. All in all, it’s yet another hype track that showcases Curry’s pen, delivery, and hook-writing skills.

First off, the production here is more eerie than his recent previous efforts, such as the jazz-inspired Melt My Eyez See Your Future. In fact, it might remind listeners of some material from 2016 or earlier, with hard-hitting trap production, cavernous horn samples, and spacey synth and key leads. Furthermore, it makes for a mid-tempo progression that still highlights Denzel Curry’s cold-blooded and threat-filled lyrics. His flow here is more restrained, swapping out rapid-fire rhymes for emphatic lines and catchier melodic tendencies. We haven’t heard Zel in this mode for a while, and this is just another refreshing example of his versatility.

Denzel Curry’s “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” points to some big things to come from the 28-year-old this year. We don’t have any confirmations yet, but there’s a possibility that he will drop a collab project with JPEGMAFIA soon, and with his “ULTRAGROUND” brand in full swing, surely there will be a lot more Zel to enjoy this year. We’d expect nothing less from one of the best, most talented, and consistent rappers of the past decade. If you haven’t heard this song yet, you can find it on YouTube as of writing this article (hopefully it drops on streaming soon) and check out some notable bars below. Also, peep the music video above and keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Denzel Curry.

Quotable Lyrics

Mane, how the f**k you get all your bread took?

I’m a real n***a, leave a trail full of dead crooks

Opposite of snakes, you’re the type to make the feds look

I could make the shell shook, that chopper sing like Sam Cooke

