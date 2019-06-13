blood
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Tries To Disprove Bloods Affiliation By Naming Other Artists Using Cs Rather Than BsWhile questioning a witness on Thursday (February 8), Brian Steel pointed out that what they're holding against Thugger is a common trope.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersJordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” Officially RevealedThis sneaker breathes hard work.By Ben Atkinson
- SongsDenzel Curry Returns With Explosive New Track, "BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ"Zeltron is back, and he's sounding as hungry, raw, and determined as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsPaulo Costa Says He Took A "Long Shower" After Luke Rockhold Smeared Blood On Him At UFC 278Paulo Costa discussed his reaction to Luke Rockhold smearing blood over his face at UFC 278.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Explains Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's BloodMegan Fox explains what she meant when she revealed she and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other's blood.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Reacts To Tony Hawk Using Blood For Limited Edition SkateboardHawk's "Liquid Death Skateboard" includes the sports star's blood and reportedly sold out in 20 minutes.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Confirms His Necklace Really Contains Megan Fox's Blood:While visiting "Ellen," Machine Gun Kelly reveals that Megan Fox gave him her DNA as a token of love.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersLil Nas X Satan Shoe Creator Reveals Whose Blood Was UsedLil Nas X's latest shoe has come with quite a bit of controversy.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNancy Pelosi's Home Reportedly Vandalized With Fake Blood & Pig's HeadThe vandals were angry about the stimulus checks. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFaizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East's Crip CredFaizon Love takes a moment to elaborate on his harsh words for Dave East, maintaining that gang culture should be taken seriously. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomAzealia Banks' Shocking Witchcraft RevealedAzealia Banks offered some startling advice to somebody seeking advice on witchcraft, revealing her own experience in the field.By Alex Zidel
- RandomDunkin Donuts Accused Of Serving Bloody Doughnuts In FloridaA couple in Florida is accusing a local Dunkin Donuts of serving them doughnuts covered in blood. By Aron A.
- GramThe Weeknd Isn't Here For Your "Blinding Lights" Period JokesThe Weeknd is a little grossed out.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Pump Learns A Hard Lesson While Manhandling A SnakeSomeone send the Kratt Brothers to help this man. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsMachine Gun Kelly's Face Covered In Blood After Date With Daughter & Young Thug"So Much Fun" on the Justin Bieber Big tour.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCardi B Clarifies Gang Affiliation After 6ix9ine Claims She's A Nine Trey BloodCardi B isn't denying that she's a Blood -- just which set she's affiliated with. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMacy Gray Claims She's A Vampire In Awkward TV InterviewMacy Gray says she has urges to go outside and bite people.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFamous Dex Posts Troubling Photo With Cuts On His Arms: "Killing Myself"Stay safe, Dexter.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPaige VanZant Bares Flesh & Bone In Graphic Surgery PhotosWarning: there are some extremely graphic photos in here.By Alexander Cole