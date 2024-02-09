Young Thug's Lawyer Tries To Disprove Bloods Affiliation By Naming Other Artists Using Cs Rather Than Bs

The RICO case against YSL, and Young Thug in particular, has referenced their musical output as a collective a lot over the past year and a half or so. Moreover, one of their co-founders recently tried to provide evidence of its leader's "Truly Humble Under God" moniker during a testimony. On Thursday (February 8), it was defense attorney Brian Steel's turn to defend Thugger's music and highlight how the prosecution is wrong for using it as a basis for their arguments. While questioning a witness during a court hearing, he specifically brought up rappers and artists who use Cs instead of Bs, mentioning Meek Mill, Post Malone, and more.

If that sounds odd to you, here's the breakdown: the prosecution had suggested that Young Thug is a member of the Bloods gang, who say Bs instead of Cs so they don't reference their rival gang, the Crips. As such, Brian Steel wanted to not only call out a double standard here, but also prove that the Atlanta rapper is not the only artist who uses language in this manner. It's part of a larger defense that aims to separate his art -– and that of the rest of YSL -– from the actual crimes that they are accused of. It's been a tough battle so far, yet one with no end in sight with plenty of room to turn hopeful or despondent in a matter of seconds.

Read More: D.A. In Young Thug & Donald Trump Case Allegedly Had An Affair With Prosecutor

Brian Steel Tries To Disprove Young Thug's Association With Bloods: Watch

Meanwhile, old footage concerning this case also surfaced recently, which caught fans' interest. This is of a police search authorities conducted in Young Thug's jail cell back in June of 2022, and it's hard to believe it's been this long with no result or verdict. Nevertheless, many fans pointed out how he seemed to have a lot of books and magazines in his cell, which was a heartening sign for some that he was staying entertained and stimulated while behind bars. The "Metro Spider" lyricist surely had to make some staggering day-to-day life adjustments to cope with prison time.

However, not everything surrounding him in the headlines these days relates strictly to his court case. For example, the 32-year-old's romantic history recently came up again in the news thanks to multiple interactions and gossip about current and past flames. Hopefully the RICO trial itself keeps moving forward, regardless of what people are talking about. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug and the YSL case.

Read More: Young Thug & Jerrika Karlae: Relationship Timeline

[via]