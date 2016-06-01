Post Malone's rise into superstardom has been an interesting one to behold. For some, his musical versatility has been a shining aspect of his artistry, the basis of a varied collection of singles. For others, it speaks to a give-and-take relationship with hip-hop culture, one in which the latter has been emphasized. No matter where you stand on Austin Post, however, it remains impossible to deny the impact he has had on the pop music landscape. Billions of streams later, Post Malone has proven himself to be one of the most commercially viable artists of his time. And it's really not even close.

From breaking out on the scene with singles like the cornrow-clad "White Iverson" in 2015, to asserting his mainstream dominance with the wildly successful Beerbongs and Bentleys two-years later, Post has gradually allowed his rock-n-roll musicality to bleed into his music, culminating in 2019 collaboration with the Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. As endearing as a man with more tattoo than face can be, the Bud Light Baron Post Malone may be the unlikeliest pop icon to saunter upon the scene in his generational class.