court trial
- Pop CulturePlies Thirsts Over Fani Willis As District Attorney Answers Questions In CourtAs usual, the rapper is making his passion and pop culture/politics knowledge very well-known online, and fans can't get enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Comes Up In Star Brim's Gang Trial For RacketeeringThe "godmother" of the 5-9 Brims gang pled guilty to these charges and seeks no prison time for them, citing her other endeavors.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Judge Denies Defense's Motion For MistrialDefense attorneys believe that the prosecution exhibited misconduct in this murder trial, alleging prejudice during a witness questioning.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Tries To Disprove Bloods Affiliation By Naming Other Artists Using Cs Rather Than BsWhile questioning a witness on Thursday (February 8), Brian Steel pointed out that what they're holding against Thugger is a common trope.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL Trial: State Motions To Block RICO Case's Live StreamGiven how prosecutors have interpreted public and spectator interference in these proceedings, they want to lessen risk of harm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Suicide Vest Theory Disproved After Rapper's Court AppearanceMany folks brought forth plenty of theories as to what Thugger wore under his sweater in court, which turned out to be harmless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Was Hit By Ex-Girlfriend In SUV, Driver Testifies In CourtThe actor stands accused by Grace Jabbari of assaulting her in the vehicle, and this is one of many conflicting testimonies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipRihanna Reportedly Fears Becoming Single Mom As ASAP Rocky Faces TrialUnderstandably, the couple is very stressed out about Rocky's assault case, which recently moved to trial after the judge found probable cause.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Finally Gets Seated Jury: ReportThis follows months and months of delays in the process, which means the trial is set to begin in late November.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial's Jury Selection Breaks Georgia Record For LengthAs Thugger and the rest of his codefendants await behind bars, the trial itself is moving like molasses on its path to commencement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMeghann Cuniff Dishes Her Thoughts On The Tory Lanez Trial In New GQ InterviewThe reporter spoke on Lanez's attitude throughout this process, the relationship between the media and courts, and her newfound fans- and haters.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeChris Brown's Trial Date In Alleged Rape Case PostponedChris Brown's trial date in an alleged rape case has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.