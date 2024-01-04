Young Thug Suicide Vest Theory Disproved After Rapper's Court Appearance

Young Thug and YSL's RICO trial is back underway following a break after someone stabbed a codefendant. Moreover, folks are buzzing around the rumor mill right now based on his appearance during a recent hearing that elicited concern from many online. For those unaware, Thugger appeared to wear a wire of sorts during the court session on Tuesday (January 2), which many assumed could be an electrical shock device or a suicide vest. This caused many to call his mental health to attention, although it seems like fans expressed worry over something relatively harmless. Furthermore, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Jozesef Papp took to Twitter the following day (Wednesday, January 3) to clarify the situation.

"Confirmed that Young Thug was wearing a heating pad under his sweater," Papp tweeted. "The courtroom doesn’t feel that cold today but I wonder if it was yesterday. #YSL." In fact, it's actually a bit ironic that people started to make a fuss over what he wore to his trial proceedings. For example, the Atlanta trap pioneer recently plugged an in-progress apparel brand on social media while still behind bars. As such, we wonder what other moves he's making outside of his legal trouble, and whether he'll rep a piece or two in court.

Young Thug Wore A Heating Device To Court, Reporter Confirms

Elsewhere, other rap figures like Ralo are chiming in on this YSL trial. "Young Thug [trial] weak as f**k,” he expressed on social media. “I can’t even believe they giving Jeff ah hard time like that for them weak a** charges. They might [as] well just let him go. I feel like they just trying blame him for s**t n***as around him was doing. That s**t l*me!!! Man ain’t no way Shawty just got on that stand against his childhood friend. I rather die ah thousand deaths before I do some s**t like that."

Meanwhile, another rapper to give his take– and a fellow Atlanta native– was JID, who expressed frustration with the prosecution's poorly organized case. Of course, he wants to see Jeffery as free as anyone else, but everything has to be fair. So far, we can't confidently say that the YSL trial has been that so far, something that the prosecution hopefully fixes moving forward. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug, stay logged into HNHH.

