Young Thug Gives Back From Behind Bars, Sponsors Christmas Toy Drive

Young Thug hasn't let his legal issues stop him from paying it forward this year.

Young Thug is currently wrapped up in quite a bit of legal drama. He hasn't let that stop him from giving back this holiday season, however. Recently, the embattled rapper joined forces with Peewee Roscoe and the Nexus Church to launch a Christmas toy drive. The event was hosted at Atlanta's Trap Music Museum on Wednesday (December 20). It aimed to provide kids in need with gifts in time for the upcoming holiday.

“We are overjoyed to be in partnership with [Peewee Roscoe] and [Young Thug] to serve them, the families and children that will be blessed by this Christmas gifting initiative,” the church's pastor said. “Giving shows the heart of God and it is our heart at Nexus to connect all with Christ within the community. We hope this movement of contagious unity will spread through the city and beyond.”

Young Thug Partners With Peewee Roscoe, Nexus Church For Holiday Charity Event

Young Thug's RICO trial is currently in recess and is scheduled to resume on January 2 of next year. Jurors were sent home by Judge Ural Glanville earlier this month after Thugger's co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was attacked at the Fulton County Jail. Allegedly, another inmate named Willie Brown stabbed Stillwell multiple times.

The YSL founder isn't the only artist fans have seen put their personal issues aside to pay it forward this year, however. Earlier this week, Cardi B attended a similar drive hosted by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The "Bodak Yellow" performer appeared to be in good spirits, posing for photos with fans despite her recent public split from Offset. What do you think of Young Thug sponsoring a holiday toy drive in the midst of his legal troubles? What about the rapper's RICO trial picking back up in January? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

