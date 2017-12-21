Toy Drive
- MusicYoung Thug Gives Back From Behind Bars, Sponsors Christmas Toy DriveYoung Thug hasn't let his legal issues stop him from paying it forward this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicScHoolboy Q Stands With Kanye WestScHoolboy Q had a shoutout for the legendary artist.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Announces The Second Year Of His "Toys 4 The Nawf" Christmas Toy DriveThe rapper is hoping to help over 500 families this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Cactus Jack Foundation Gifts 5,000 Toys To Kids In Need: ReportThe rapper and his foundation once again provided toys for families in his hometown of Houston.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Throws A Christmas Toy Drive From Behind BarsAlthough currently locked up, rapper Kodak Black found a way to bring some holiday spirit to Broward County with a toy drive for more than 60 families.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Wayne Is Planning A Holiday Toy & Coat Drive For New Orleans YouthLil Wayne is doing good by the youth of New Orleans this holiday season by throwing a toy, coat and blanket drive alongside Mack Maine, Young Money and Phase III Body Shop in Hollygrove.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomTravis Scott Hosts Cactus Jack Foundation Holiday Drive, Gives Toys To 2,000 KidsThe rapper returned to his hometown to giveaway items to families including Christmas trees, fresh produce, and PPE products.By Erika Marie
- TVRoddy Ricch Leaves James Corden Envious Of His PS5 PlugRoddy Ricch chops it up with James Corden about the Compton Santa Claus toy drive, his PS5 plug(s), and lights up the late-night stage with a performance of "The Box."By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A HelicopterRoddy Ricch pulled up to his Compton Santa Claus event in style. By Aron A.
- GramKendrick Lamar Spent Christmas Holiday At Toy Drive In ComptonKendrick Lamar was spotted signing autographs for kids in Compton. By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Donates Money & Toys To Children's Charity In Flint, MichiganFor the kids.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Hosts Philly Toy Drive for 3,500+ KidsMeek extends the gift of giving.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill Gifts Fan With 2nd X-Box After Getting Robbed Following Toy GiveawayMeek Mill came through yet again for the kids of Philadelphia.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Feels Grateful Amid TDE Toy Drive Where Fan Jumps Fence For AutographSZA's got fans everywhere. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Travis Scott Perform At TDE's 5th Annual Holiday Toy DriveThey do it for the kids. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTDE Announces Fifth Annual Holiday Party & Toy DriveIt's that time of year again!By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Rihanna Perform “Loyalty” At TDE’s Christmas Toy DriveWatch Rihanna join Kendrick Lamar on stage for a special performance of "Loyalty."By Kevin Goddard