21 Savage & His Leading By Example Organization Awarded Proclamations At 6th Annual Toy Drive In Metro Atlanta

21 Savage is honored for his philanthropy at annual toy drive.

Metro Atlanta presented 21 Savage with four proclamations and two community action awards at his Leading By Example organization's 6th annual Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday (Dec. 21). The awards recognize his social impact and tireless dedication to giving back in DeKalb County. Held at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Panthersville, the event offered an outpouring of generosity, providing thousands of gifts to local families.

More than 3,000 toys, clothes, bicycles, and meals were distributed to over 1,000 families and children, according to a foundation spokesperson. The event underscored 21 Savage's commitment to uplifting his community, a hallmark of his philanthropic efforts over the years. To mark the day's significance were U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and his wife, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, and long-time supporters. 21 Savage thanked all for the honors and promised to continue to help provide for the county. DeKalb County declared December 21, "21 Savage Leading By Example Day.”

The day will celebrate his ongoing contributions to the community and his efforts to bring joy to families during the holiday season. Through his foundation, 21 Savage continues to leave a lasting impact, using his platform to foster hope and generosity in the neighborhoods that shaped him. His annual toy drive has become a beacon of goodwill, reinforcing the powerful connection between music, activism, and community support.