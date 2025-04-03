Kanye West Unveils KKK-Inspired Cover For Upcoming Album “WW3”

It's only been a few weeks since Kanye West dropped BULLY, but according to him, he plans to drop another new album today. DJ Akademiks shared the news in a tweet last night (April 2), also revealing that it'd be called WW3. Today, Ye unveiled the tracklist. It boasts a variety of bizarre song titles like "Hitler Ye And Jesus," "Free Diddy," and more.

He appears to be sticking to this theme with the artwork too, judging by the recently released album cover. It features two individuals posing in KKK-inspired outfits in front of a stack of hay bales. While this is obviously both strange and offensive, it's nothing new for Ye. He's been spewing hateful rhetoric for quite some time. DJ Akademiks even recently unveiled his heavily-teased interview with the Chicago rapper, in which viewers essentially saw one of his unhinged X rants play out in real life. Ye wore a black KKK-inspired robe and hood for that too.

Kanye West New Album

He isn't exactly known for his follow-through, so for now, it's to be seen whether or not the album will actually drop today. If it does, however, listeners can expect to hear about some of his relationship struggles with Bianca Censori. On a song named after the Australian model, he confirms that she left him after one of his unhinged tweet sprees. He also claims she had a panic attack over it. According to him, he tracked her through the Maybach app after she drove off.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad," he sings. "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / [...] She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted." It remains unclear if the couple has split up for good, or if Ye was simply inspired by a short-lived split.