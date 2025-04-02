Kanye West Claps Back After Fan Calls Him A “White Edgelord”

Kanye West got into a back and forth with a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday after the user labeled him a “14 year old white edgelord.” West had made an offensive remark about the title of his next album, sparking the user’s criticism. It's one of countless controversial and often antisemitic posts West has made on social media in recent weeks.

“What’s a better album title, N***** Cock or White Rape,” West asked on X. The fan in question then responded: “Ye, I speak for all of your fans when I say, stop acting like a 14 year old white edgelord kid. You’re a 50 year old man with multiple children. Stop being edgy for the sake of being edgy.” Kanye then fired back: "Kreay, I speak for myself when I say you have absolutely no say so over anything I do or say.”

Kanye West's Online Antics

The latest drama with Kanye West comes after he made headlines for a controversial interview with DJ Akademiks, last weekend. He rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while discussing Kim Kardardashian, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and a number of other topics. At one point, he even admitted that he never wanted to have kids with Kim Kardashian. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”