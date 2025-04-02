Kanye West Claps Back After Fan Calls Him A “White Edgelord”

Kanye West is even getting mad at his own fans on social media after his controversial antics continued on Wednesday.

Kanye West got into a back and forth with a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday after the user labeled him a “14 year old white edgelord.” West had made an offensive remark about the title of his next album, sparking the user’s criticism. It's one of countless controversial and often antisemitic posts West has made on social media in recent weeks.

“What’s a better album title, N***** Cock or White Rape,” West asked on X. The fan in question then responded: “Ye, I speak for all of your fans when I say, stop acting like a 14 year old white edgelord kid. You’re a 50 year old man with multiple children. Stop being edgy for the sake of being edgy.” Kanye then fired back: "Kreay, I speak for myself when I say you have absolutely no say so over anything I do or say.”

Kanye West's Online Antics

The latest drama with Kanye West comes after he made headlines for a controversial interview with DJ Akademiks, last weekend. He rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while discussing Kim Kardardashian, Jay-ZKendrick Lamar, Drake, and a number of other topics. At one point, he even admitted that he never wanted to have kids with Kim Kardashian. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

In another post on X on Wednesday, he once again brought up his co-parenting situation. He was furious with Khloe Kardashian for posting a picture of his daughter, North West, and writing that she looks "so grown up" in the caption. “It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” West wrote. “People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for.'”

