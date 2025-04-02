Kanye West Is Furious With Khloe Kardashian After Her Latest Picture Of North West

BY Cole Blake 5.0K Views
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Kanye West has accused the Kardashian family of trying to "indoctrinate and traffic" his children on multiple occasions.

Kanye West went off on Khloe Kardashian in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday while reacting to a picture she had posted of his daughter, North West. In the caption of the picture, Khloe remarked that her 11-year-old niece "looks so grown up!!” on Snapchat. West fired back with a lengthy statement alleging that the family is trying to "indoctrinate and traffic" his children.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” West wrote. “People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for.'”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting

It's far from the first time Kanye West has complained about Kim Kardashian and their co-parenting situation. He bizarrely labeled her an alleged "sex trafficker" in a previous post, writing on X: "I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING. THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS, AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.” He also complained about Kim allowing North to appear in a music video for FKA Twigs's new album. “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs," he wrote.

In addition to North, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share three other children: Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While speaking with DJ Akademiks for a controversial interview, last weekend, West admitted that he never wanted to have kids with the reality TV star. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
