Kanye West Is Furious With Khloe Kardashian After Her Latest Picture Of North West

Kanye West went off on Khloe Kardashian in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday while reacting to a picture she had posted of his daughter, North West. In the caption of the picture, Khloe remarked that her 11-year-old niece "looks so grown up!!” on Snapchat. West fired back with a lengthy statement alleging that the family is trying to "indoctrinate and traffic" his children.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re children are being indoctrinated and used,'” West wrote. “People know why I went crazy. Now I’m in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail, And I bet not one Kamala supporting pro black celebrity say anything on me or my kids behalf. If a group of prominent black stars stood up I could save my kids from all this. Yall watch these white and white passing women run use indoctrinate and traffic these black kids and tell me ‘this is what I signed up for.'”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting

It's far from the first time Kanye West has complained about Kim Kardashian and their co-parenting situation. He bizarrely labeled her an alleged "sex trafficker" in a previous post, writing on X: "I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING. THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS, AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.” He also complained about Kim allowing North to appear in a music video for FKA Twigs's new album. “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs," he wrote.