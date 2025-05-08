Kanye West Yet Again Claims Kim Kardashian Hasn't Let Him See Saint At All In 2025

Kanye West has been ranting on social media about his co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian for months.

Kanye West reiterated his claim that he hasn't seen his son, Saint, at all this year while streaming with Sneako, this week. He has repeatedly suggested that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, isn't letting him see their children in posts on social media in recent months. "It's laughable. I haven't seen Saint in 2025," he told Adin Ross over FaceTime during the stream.

It isn't the first time he's made the specific claim about Saint either. “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter) back in April. He later added in several more posts: “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have,” as well as, “For my kids, I need the right lawyer.”

Switching to all-caps, he continued: “THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH. I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES. I WAS TOLD BY A JEWISH LAWYER THAT I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SEE MY KIDS IF I WAS ANTISEMITIC AND HE WAS RIGHT FOR NOW. GOD IS ON MY SIDE.”

Despite the rants, a source for TMZ told the outlet, last month, West has definitely seen Saint in 2025. In fact, the source said Saint visited him in Japan, at which time they shot the cover art for his project, Bully.

Read More: Kanye West Takes Controversy Even Further In New Music Video For "Heil Hitler"

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Relationship

Altogether, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Earlier this year, he admitted during an interview with DJ Akademiks that he never wanted children with the reality TV star. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” he said. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

In other bizarre posts on social media, West also referred to Kardashian as a "sex trafficker" while complaining about her letting their daughter, North, appear in FKA Twigs' music video for the song, "Childlike Things," off of EUSEXUA.

Read More: Piers Morgan Blasts “Coward” Kanye West For Storming Off Mid-Interview

