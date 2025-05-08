Kanye West reiterated his claim that he hasn't seen his son, Saint, at all this year while streaming with Sneako, this week. He has repeatedly suggested that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, isn't letting him see their children in posts on social media in recent months. "It's laughable. I haven't seen Saint in 2025," he told Adin Ross over FaceTime during the stream.

It isn't the first time he's made the specific claim about Saint either. “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter) back in April. He later added in several more posts: “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have,” as well as, “For my kids, I need the right lawyer.”

Switching to all-caps, he continued: “THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH. I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES. I WAS TOLD BY A JEWISH LAWYER THAT I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SEE MY KIDS IF I WAS ANTISEMITIC AND HE WAS RIGHT FOR NOW. GOD IS ON MY SIDE.”

Despite the rants, a source for TMZ told the outlet, last month, West has definitely seen Saint in 2025. In fact, the source said Saint visited him in Japan, at which time they shot the cover art for his project, Bully.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Relationship

Altogether, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Earlier this year, he admitted during an interview with DJ Akademiks that he never wanted children with the reality TV star. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” he said. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”