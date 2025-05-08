Kanye West has been making a lot of changes to his upcoming album CUCK. While some of these changes steer the direction of Ye away from certain controversies, other tracks find him as inflammatory and unabashed as ever.

For example, per HipHopDX, the Chicago artist recently released the music video for his controversial previewed track "Heil Hitler" on social media, which now features a choir for the chorus. In the visual caught by NEXTA on Twitter, you can see a group of Black men mostly wearing animal pelts, and the song's outro now includes a speech from the Nazi dictator.

Lyrically, the Yeezy mogul touches on other topics. "With all of the money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all of the money and fame, I still don't get to see my children," he raps at one point. "I became a Nazi, yeah, b***h, I’m the villain," Kanye sings shortly after.

There's a dramatic and brass-heavy outro with militant drums, and not much else lyrically to speak of behind some references to intimacy. Sadly, there is so much understandable backlash around Kanye West these days that this song and music video's context overcomes the actual products, even if they were amazing.

Kanye West Drake Beef

Not only that, but this track and rollout from Ye might dangerously represent a resurgence of antisemitic or fascist ideology. That's sadly been the case for years now, but fans fear it could influence and normalize this behavior for other musicians.

For example, folks couldn't help but think of Kanye West when Waka Flocka Flame ignited controversy at a recent concert. At one point, a local MC wearing a swastika shirt took the stage, and the venue had to address the matter in the aftermath.

But not all of the notable Yeezy headlines these days relate to these extreme bigotries. Others are just about his rap beefs and back-and-forth emotions, such as a previous Drake diss on this new song.

Now, though, Kanye West is a big Drake supporter, and hopes his rap peers actually take his UMG lawsuit seriously. But all these other endeavors and expressions fall under a dark context due to his abhorrent expressions, even if those statements unrelated to discrimination might have been fruitful efforts of community in another timeline.