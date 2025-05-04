Kanye West continues to anger fans and provoke his critics via his Twitter account, in the most trolling and abhorrent ways you can expect. They are usually very blunt statements about a whole bunch of different topics, but among the most controversial is Kanye's dismissal of women's agency in sexual relationships.

In a new series of tweets on Sunday (May 4), the Yeezy mogul took aim at his female friends and at his female employees. Unsurprisingly, Ye made comments about their intimacy with him and established a position of power he seeks to dominate them through.

"That employee p***y hits different," Kanye posted on the social media platform, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "If a b***h don't let me smash we not friends." While the first tweet might seem just bordering on crass and harmful, it takes a darker context when you consider the allegations against him.

Kanye West Allegations

Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye West's former executive Yeezy assistant, accused him of sexual assault, harassment, and more in a lawsuit last year. Her lawyer revealed she's laying low amid harassment and criticism online, and the lawsuit hasn't really been updated since then.

On the other hand, Kanye West faces another sexual misconduct accusation, this time from a former collaborator and friend named Audri Nix. However, in this instance, Ye himself revealed this allegation via a Twitter rant, as Nix's team had simply just reached out to his concerning these claims. Again, it hasn't really gone anywhere from there at press time.

This joins many other legal issues for the Chicago artist, although they mostly relate to other accusations and not to sexual misconduct claims. Some of these include clearance, sampling, and collab payment issues regarding his many musical releases, and others concern the Donda Academy controversy and alleged physical altercations.

For the most part, though, these lawsuits – if they even reach a court filing – see an outside settlement or just a quiet escape from the headlines. It's par the course when you have so many resources to manage your legal matters.