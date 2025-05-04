Kanye West is still dealing with some issues when it comes to his DONDA 2 rerelease, but he has other projects to worry about too. There's the upcoming WW3 album whose title Ye changed to Cuck a few weeks ago, and its presumed lead single is doing quite well on Spotify.

As caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the "WW3" single is topping various Spotify Viral 50 charts, namely the Global chart, the United States list, and Germany's playlist. This last one is notable because of Kanye's abhorrent Nazi ties throughout the last couple of years.

Speaking of which, the track reached the number two spot on Spotify's Viral 50 Israel slot, which some fans pointed out given Ye's blatant antisemitism. Other countries boasting "WW3" as their most viral Spotify song at press time include Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Sweden.

We will see if this new Cuck album will have Kanye West clash with producers again due to clearance and payment issues. That's sadly been a pretty consistent headline in recent years when it comes to his full-length releases.

Kanye West Dentist Lawsuit

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West is taking legal action himself, not the other way around. He and his legal team prepared to file a lawsuit against his former dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. They accused him of hooking Ye on a nitrous gas addiction, malpractice which allegedly led to serious neurological damage.

The notice of intent to sue alleges that the Yeezy mogul started seeing Dr. Connelly in 2024 to get a titanium crown. However, the filing alleges that the doctor "engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care."

In addition, the notice mentioned a few specific accusations. These include allegations of overcharging Kanye, continued treatment despite signs of harm, encouraging unsupervised self-administration, and excessive administration for non-medical purposes.