Kanye West Tells Top5 He Can Open For Him In Korea

Kanye West is scheduled to perform for the first time in Korea this month, and it looks like he's finally got his opener picked out. During a recent stream, he told Top5 that he could fill the spot. "Why not?" he said simply, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. The event is set to take place on May 31 at Incheon Munhak Stadium. Aside from being his first Korean performance, it's going to be his first solo concert in nine years.

Ye and Top5 have been getting closer and closer lately. Earlier this week, the Chicago rapper even gifted the 26-year-old artist a swastika chain. While this would be an incredibly unusual gift coming from nearly anyone else, Ye has an affinity for the offensive symbol.

He started selling t-shirts featuring it on his website earlier this year, and was later spotted wearing one of them himself while out and about in Los Angeles. He also wore a swastika chain during his viral interview with DJ Akademiks.

Kanye West & Drake

Ye and Top5 used to be at odds until late last month, when the Toronto performer shared a screenshot showing the two of them on FaceTime together. "WW3 on the way @ye," he captioned the post, referring to an upcoming album that has since been renamed CUCK.

The reconciliation coincided with Ye's praise for Top5's affiliate Drake amid his lawsuit against Universal Music Group.